Morgan Wallen’s Most Heart-Wrenching Ballads About Lost Love

Morgan Wallen is one of country music’s biggest stars, but let’s be honest, he’s also the guy who can rip your heart out with his lyrics, and somehow you still want to thank him for it. His rise to the top hasn’t just been about party anthems and chart-topping hits; it’s been about vulnerability, the kind that leaves eyes red and whiskey bottles empty.

Wallen’s ballads about lost love and heartbreak have become therapy sessions for millions, with fans clinging to his raw and honest-to-goodness storytelling. In this post, we’re detailing his most gut-wrenching songs about relationships gone wrong (for when you need to build a playlist at 2 AM because you’re missing your ex).

The Emotional Foundation of Morgan Wallen and His Heartbreak Anthems

Wallen’s approach to heartbreak songs differs from traditional country ballads because of his willingness to expose vulnerability. His songs serve as “breakup remedy recipes” for those who are going through the same experiences, and his music resonates with almost everyone since it covers relatable feelings of love, pain, sorrow, and heartbreak.

Those experiencing breakups find comfort and catharsis in his ballads. He combines traditional country sounds with modern production, appealing to a broader audience, not just country music fans.

“7 Summers”

Morgan Wallen - 7 Summers

Just the first verse of “7 Summers” and you might find yourself pining for your summer love: “Probably got a big ol' diamond on your hand right now / Maybe a baby or a couple by now, long driveway to a big white house / But I wonder when you're drinking if you find yourself thinking / About that boy from East Tennessee / And I know we both knew better, but we still said forever.”

Released on August 14, 2020, from Dangerous: The Double Album, the song talks about a man and a woman who had a relationship but were not able to make it work since they realized they did not share the same things they want in life. It’s a nostalgic song about an old summer romance.

It gained significant traction on TikTok, and Time magazine also ranked it as the seventh best song of 2020.

“Wasted On You”

Morgan Wallen - Wasted On You (The Dangerous Sessions)

Perhaps Wallen’s most brutally honest breakup song, “Wasted On You,” was released in March 2022. Written by Wallen, Josh Thompson, Ernest K. Smith, and Ryan Vojtesa during the pandemic from “a pretty, almost like a pissed off place,” the song reflects on getting over an ex while drinking bourbon to cope.

With lyrics like, “I've wasted on you / All of this time and all of this money / All of these sorrys I don't owe you, honey / All of these miles on this Chevy and prayers in a pew / All them days I spent wasted on you / Wasted on you,” the song resonates with anyone who has gone through a breakup and felt they gave everything to a relationship that was ultimately one-sided.

“Wasted On You” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The album Dangerous: The Double Album, which includes the track, also topped the Top Country Albums chart, making Wallen the first artist to debut at No. 1 on both charts simultaneously.

“Thinkin’ ‘Bout Me”

Morgan Wallen - Thinkin' Bout Me (Lyric Video)

“Thinkin’ ‘Bout Me” is a song that perfectly describes what any brokenhearted person does after a breakup: tormenting themselves, wondering if an ex is thinking about them. Even if the song’s theme is sad, the track is actually a hopeful song that the ex is still thinking about the singer: “Do you hide your phone? / Did you change my name? / When he wants to go to our go-to place / Do you tell him you can't? / Then go out of your way to be somewhere / Any damn where that I ain't.”

The track was the sixth single from his album, One Thing at a Time. It spent 19 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and achieved 3x Platinum certification.

Why These Ballads Resonate So Deeply

It’s undeniable that Wallen’s heartbreak songs have broad appeal and lasting impact because of several reasons; his songs give listeners a language for feelings they can’t articulate, his vulnerability and willingness to admit fault make the songs more relatable and cathartic, and the songs document the experiences of people who go through silently during heartbreak.

His album, One Thing at A Time, addresses multiple stages of heartbreak, making it the perfect album to listen to no matter in which stage you are (grieving, self-reflecting, moving on, etc.)