Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy

Country-rock powerhouse HARDY is taking over the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Friday, September 19, 2025 , as part of his highly anticipated Jim Bob World Tour .

Known for his bold mix of country grit and rock edge, HARDY has carved his own lane with hits like “TRUCK BED,” “wait in the truck,” and “ONE BEER.” With his electric live performances and unapologetic attitude, this show promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year for country and rock fans alike.