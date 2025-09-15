Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Hardy
Country-rock powerhouse HARDY is taking over the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Friday, September 19, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated Jim Bob World Tour. Enter for…
Country-rock powerhouse HARDY is taking over the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Friday, September 19, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated Jim Bob World Tour. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Known for his bold mix of country grit and rock edge, HARDY has carved his own lane with hits like “TRUCK BED,” “wait in the truck,” and “ONE BEER.” With his electric live performances and unapologetic attitude, this show promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year for country and rock fans alike.
Joining HARDY on the Jim Bob World Tour are some of the hottest rising acts in country music, making this a stacked lineup you won’t want to miss.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 9/15-9/19/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of Tickets to see Hardy
- Prize Value: $71.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation