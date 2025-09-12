Trisha Yearwood Reveals New Christmas Album With Garth Brooks Duet and NJPAC Symphony Concert

Trisha Yearwood is ready to bring holiday magic to her fans this season with a brand-new Christmas album, featuring a combination of original songs and traditional favorites. The project includes a duet with her husband, Garth Brooks, a reimagined version of Elvis Presley's “Blue Christmas,” and a heartfelt rendition of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka.

This holiday collection marks Yearwood's first fully co-written and co-produced album, following her recent release, The Mirror, which she described as the beginning of a new chapter in her career. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to hear the festive tracks live as Yearwood prepares to perform them with a full symphony orchestra, creating a truly immersive holiday experience.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me,” Yearwood said in a statement. “To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can't wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

Yearwood will kick off her 12-date Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas tour on Dec. 2 in Nashville, concluding Dec. 20 in Louisville. A highlight of the tour includes a special holiday concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Dec. 5, where a symphony orchestra will join her.

Tickets for the NJPAC concert are on sale today through Yearwood's official website, NJPAC.org, by phone, or at the NJPAC Box Office. Her website will also share an entire list of tour dates.