Text To Win A Pair Of VIP Tickets To Guitar Pull

George Birge

Texas-born singer-songwriter blending modern country with a Southern edge, George Birge is known for breakout hits like “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.”

Tucker Wetmore

A fresh voice in country, Tucker Wetmore brings heartfelt storytelling and a mix of soulful vocals with small-town grit.

Chase Matthew

Rising Nashville star Chase Matthew has quickly built a loyal fanbase with his authentic sound, viral anthems, and high-energy live shows.

Josh Ross

Canadian-born Josh Ross is making waves in country with his emotionally charged lyrics and chart-climbing singles.

Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum artist Lauren Alaina lights up the stage with powerhouse vocals and infectious personality.

Kameron Marlowe

With a voice full of soul and grit, Kameron Marlowe has become a fast-rising name in country, known for heartfelt ballads and rocking anthems.

Shane Profitt

From Tennessee roots to Nashville stages, Shane Profitt delivers down-to-earth lyrics and a classic country sound fans love.

