2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Tucker Wetmore

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our first artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is...Tucker Wetmore

From small-town roots to the big stage, Tucker Wetmore is quickly becoming one of country music’s most exciting new voices. Raised in Kalama, Washington (pop. 2,700), the former college football player turned heartbreak into a new path when an injury ended his athletic career. Guitar in hand, he began writing songs that mix modern country melodies with timeless storytelling. Next thing he knows, he was Nashville-bound to chase the dream.

Tucker was just in Tampa on September 5th with Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre! But this will be your chance to see him up close and personal.

More to Love About Tucker:

With a signature blend of baritone vocals, heartfelt honesty, and crowd-ready hooks, Tucker’s music is equal parts grit and heart. His breakout debut singles “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You” shot onto the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up nearly 200 million streams in just four months, proving fans can’t get enough. “Wind Up Missin’ You” is already climbing the country radio charts, cementing Tucker’s place as one to watch.

Backed by a rapidly growing fanbase of more than 1 million followers and tens of millions of views online, Tucker is taking his music from the screen to the stage. He’s fresh off the road with Kameron Marlowe’s Strangers Tour and gearing up to join Luke Bryan’s FARM TOUR 2024 this fall.