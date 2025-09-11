Country Stars Team Up for American Cancer Society Benefit Concert This December

Hardy, Miranda Lambert, and Dierks Bentley will headline Country vs. Cancer, a benefit concert in Nashville on Dec. 2. The sole purpose of the event is to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Proceeds from the event will go towards cancer research and assisting those diagnosed with cancer. The event will take place at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards and will be hosted by The HARDY Fund & Whiskey Jam.

This concert takes place on Giving Tuesday, which is about giving back to the community and highlights our mission to fight cancer through awareness, research, and support for our supporters. The enormity of the issue estimates paint a startling picture. One in three people living in the U.S. will be impacted by cancer, and a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with cancer every 15 seconds. The American Cancer Society has a number of fundraising events, including a gala and an annual Relay For Life, to assist a community of cancer survivors and increase donations.

Tickets for Country vs. Cancer are currently available via AXS. Fans can choose between general admission standing and reserved balcony seating. Additional performers include rising artists McCoy Moore and Lainey Gardner.

Hardy is currently on his Jim Bob World Tour, which includes festival and headline shows. The tour will culminate with his first headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, coinciding with the release of his new album, Country! Country! on Sept. 26.