2025 Guitar Pull Artist: George Birge

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our sixth artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is... George Birge!

George Birge (rhymes with “merge”) is a Texas-born, Nashville-based songwriter known for his hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” an up-tempo sing-along that is about far more than those writing-room tropes. It’s about missing the one you love and wooing them to come back. “I know the city called you, go baby spread your wings/I’ll be here waiting on you, out here in the country,” Birge sings.

Birge was scrolling through the TikTok account he had just created when he came across a star of the platform poking fun at country music. Erynn Chambers, known to her three-quarter of a million followers as Rynnstar, joked that many country songs are just repetitious ditties about beer, trucks, and girls. To her credit, she had a point, but Birge was determined to prove to Rynnstar that in the right hands even the most mundane of phrases can inspire a great, multi-layered song.

“The whole point was to say that, yeah, the country lifestyle may not be as flashy or as fast-paced as the city, but there's more to it than meets the eye — and if you give me a chance, I'll show you how good it can be,” Birge says. As the lyrics drive home, it’s not all “beer, beer/truck, truck/girls in them tight jeans.”

More to Love About George Birge:

Just two weeks after he posted “Beer Beer, Truck Truck” to TikTok, his video had accumulated nearly 3 million views and he grew his followers from less than 50 to 130,000. Best of all, it won over Rynnstar, who shared the song with her massive following. Birge credited her as co-writer.

Now signed to Barry Weiss’s RECORDS Nashville label, Birge is gearing up to release his debut EP and build on the buzz surrounding “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.” Despite the song’s viral success, it’s important to point out that George Birge isn’t a TikTok gimmick — he’s a dyed-in-the-wool songwriter with years of experience.

“I promised myself I was going to be true to the songs that I wanted to write and to the stories I wanted to tell,” he says. Artists as diverse as neo-traditionalist Clay Walker and country rapper Colt Ford have taken notice: both have recorded his songs and Walker even released the Birge co-write “Need a Bar Sometimes” as his new single. (Birge has also written with rising star Matt Stell, Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus, and Chris Lane, among others.)

He credits his Austin upbringing with his gift for writing relatable lyrics and melodies. When he first formed a band and began playing bars in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district, he sang his own originals, not covers.