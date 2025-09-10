This Day in Country History: September 10
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant global impact, with lockdowns of entire populations forcing the cancellation of events and the closure of venues. Fans were relieved when the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum reopened on Sept. 10, 2020, after being shut for nearly six months. Other notable events on Sept. 10 in past years include the opening of Alan Jackson's new Nashville establishment and country stars uniting to honor the late Earl Thomas Conley.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Highlights in the country music industry from Sept. 10 include:
- 2014: Alan Jackson performed at Tennessee's newly opened Acme Feed & Seed, the bar and restaurant establishment he co-owns with Tom Morales, Steve Moore, Nancy Russell, and George Boedecker.
- 2015: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks were inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, receiving the 64th and 65th stars, respectively. The pair were honored for their significant contributions to the music industry and their connection to Nashville.
Cultural Milestones
The following Sept. 10 events helped shape country music:
- 2019: Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and others gathered at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to pay tribute to Earl Thomas Conley. The industry legend's style of music was often described as the thinking man's country, showcased by songs such as "What I'd Say" and "Once In a Blue Moon."
- 2020: The iconic Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum reopened its doors to the public. While visitors had to follow strict social distancing and mask protocols, they were still able to view the exhibits telling the stories of country legends.
Notable Recordings and Performances
From a surprise performance to supporting college football, there were notable performances on Sept. 10:
- 2016: Zac Brown Band, rockers Train, and American Idol winner Philip Phillips performed in the Wildcat Kickoff Concert at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas City University in Manhattan, Kansas.
- 2019: Dan + Shay joined the Jonas Brothers for a surprise performance of their song "Tequila," delighting fans at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A death and an office opening happened on Sept. 10:
- 2019: The mega BMG opened its new offices on Music Row in Nashville, with Jason Aldean, Lindsay Ell, and LOCASH in attendance. BMG is the fourth-largest music company in the world, integrating publishing and recordings for multiple artists.
- 2023: Singer songwriter Charlie Robison, known for songs such as "Loving Country" and "Down Again," died at the age of 59 from complications of cardiac arrest. Sadly, Robison had to retire from singing in 2018 after a surgical procedure on his throat that left him unable to sing.
Sept. 10 marks a momentous day in country music. On this day, Nashville was excited to see the opening of BMG's new office, and the death of Charlie Robison saddened the industry. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks also received significant honors.