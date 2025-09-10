This Day in Country History: September 10

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant global impact, with lockdowns of entire populations forcing the cancellation of events and the closure of venues. Fans were relieved when the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum reopened on Sept. 10, 2020, after being shut for nearly six months. Other notable events on Sept. 10 in past years include the opening of Alan Jackson's new Nashville establishment and country stars uniting to honor the late Earl Thomas Conley.