2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Shane Profitt

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the…

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our first artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is... Shane Profitt

Shane is a salt of the earth Southerner with a straight-shooting swagger and kind smile. A few years ago, he stopped by Studio QYK to perform a few songs and give us some background on his recent signing with Big Machine Label Group.

Originally from Columbia, TN, he incorporates a lot of blue-collar life into his music. At the end of 2021, he was still pulling overtime at his job with the city, busting his back about an hour south of Nashville and living for the weekend. Playing part time gigs at the popular Southern food chain, Puckett's and traveling all over Tennessee inspired some of his original music.

More to Love About Shane Profitt:

Profitt has a blue-collar past, even having worked for the city mowing ditches, and still lives in Columbia, pulling lyrical ideas from his hometown connections. "Long Live Country" comes after his last release, "Penny to My Name," a song of introspection with lessons that memories last longer than dollars.

In support of the new single, Profitt is hitting the road with performances scheduled at music festivals and tour stops throughout 2025. He will share the stage with some of country music's biggest names, including Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Jason Aldean.

"Long Live Country" captures Profitt's sincerity as a songwriter and performer. The song gives an honest snapshot of small-town life, and of a young artist whose career is just starting to ramp up.

Learn more about Shane on his website! Don't forget to follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube!

