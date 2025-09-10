2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Kameron Marlowe

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our fourth artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is... Kameron Marlowe!

One of Nashville’s most exciting up-and-coming voices, Marlowe has indeed been through some changes recently, from adapting to a new life on the road to breaking through with the Platinum-certified single “Giving You Up” and touring alongside some of country music’s biggest stars. That journey is reflected in the sixteen songs of his sophomore album, Keepin’ the Lights On, from the introspection of “On My Way Out” to the romantic turmoil of “Strangers.”

Born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Marlowe grew up singing in church and formed a band in high school. After leaving college to help support his family, he began uploading performances online and started gaining traction. He subsequently moved to Nashville and released “Giving You Up” independently; when the song—written by himself after his girlfriend broke up with him, right before he was planning on proposing—went viral, Marlowe landed management and songwriting deals and eventually signed with Sony Music Nashville.

More to Love About Kameron:

“When I was thinking about this project, I really wanted to say something beyond break-up songs and love songs,” says Kameron Marlowe. “I wanted to throw life songs in there as well. These are all real things that I’ve gone through, and there’s a lot of loss, there’s a lot of pain, there’s a lot of love. It really tells the story of these past two years.”

The scope and maturity of the album establish Marlowe as a true force in today’s country music—a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. And it hasn’t taken him long to find a following, having already racked up almost 900 million career global streams.

Marlowe learned from the success of “Giving You Up,” but maybe not the lessons you expect. “That song launched my whole career,” he says. “I don’t know where I would be without it, even though I had to go through some of the darkest times in my life to get that song. But having so many people reach out and be like, ‘Man, you don’t know what that song did, how it got me through a hard time’—for me, that means more than the plaque on the wall. I feel like I really connected with people and hit a chord with them, to the point where they felt like that song was also a part of their story.”