New Country Artist Atlus stops by 99.5 QYK. We got a chance to learn a little more about this new country artist and listen to some really good music that he has.

If you haven't heard of Atlus yet, you need to get to know him. This guy has quite the story of how he got here, what he's been through in his life, but most importantly, he has an incredible voice. His name is not Atlus, it's really Sean Haywood. The name was chosen during a 7th grad project because the Greek Titan Atlas represents endurance, strength and the burden of responsibility. It felt like it was a name chosen for him because it represented his childhood.

Childhood

Atlus is the kind of guy who can really tell a story, and he has lots of them to tell. Between his family, his childhood and his girl, there have been many obstacles to overcome in his life and he put that all down on paper in songs. Born in Indiana and raised in Denver, he grew up watching his mom work three jobs all while raising three tough kids. Working as a truck driver for many years, gave him the time to think of songs and work on his music as he would drive for hours and hours during the day with no one else around.

Songs

Atlus, like a lot of new artists today, got really popular on social media and Youtube. He released a couple of songs that people really liked. Today he has over a billion streams. That is a lot for a new artist. His music reaches people can relate to some of his experiences including his mothers smoking habit and his sisters drug addiction. The song "Art of Letting Go" is about his sister who passed from her addiction. Another heavy song is IOD on YOU, an addiction he has over a woman (who is still in his life). The one song we are loving is "Devil Ain't Done". A song that kind of sums up all of his temptations past, present and future. The Devil can always find you, no matter how good your life is going.

Message