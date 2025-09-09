Dunedin Mocktail Walk Returns with 16 Spots Joining to Help Local Kids in Need

Downtown Dunedin comes alive this Sunday as bars and restaurants serve up creative alcohol-free drinks. From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., people can walk between 16 venues during the Mocktail Walk & Contest, with money going to help children experiencing homelessness.

With only 250 tickets available at $22 each, they're expected to sell out quickly. Online sales end at 1 p.m. sharp on Sunday.

Drink makers at MockFusion, Casa Tina, the HONU, and Sea Sea Riders - plus 12 other places - will compete for guests' votes with their most creative non-alcoholic drinks.

The money raised helps LAMPLighters support Metropolitan Ministries and Joshua House in their work with kids. This year's bigger event includes two more participating spots.

Leading the effort is Marrero, The Great Giftsby's owner and the town's "Singing Shopkeeper," who also helps the food bank and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

While trying drinks, guests can check out special store deals around downtown. Free parking makes it easy to attend, while LOCAL TIKI RIDES and the Freebie Dunedin Looper offer convenient ways to move between locations.