Bunnie Xo Answers Rumors About Her Marriage to Jelly Roll with a Lie Detector Test

Bunnie Xo, podcast queen, YouTube star, and wife of Jelly Roll, decided to put all pesky rumors and clickbait headlines to rest the old-fashioned way: by strapping herself to a lie detector test. Because, let’s be real, why just post a statement when you can go big when serving all the tea?

Bunnie Xo Roasts All the Rumors

In a new video posted on social media, Bunnie answered almost every wild internet rumor about herself while connected to a lie detector machine. Aside from being Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie made a name for herself and has her own fan base. She’s a well-known social media figure with 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 12 million followers on TikTok. Bunnie, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, is also the host of her own podcast, Dumb Blonde.

Being the wife of a country superstar, Bunnie is, of course, prone to being rumored and accused of any wild, imaginable gossip you can think of. In the video, she answered questions about herself, her relationship with Jelly Roll, and other personal questions without batting an eye.

Some of the persistent rumors about her include her and Jelly Roll being swingers and in an open relationship, and her forcing fans to come backstage with her husband. All questions she answered with a “No.”

She’s also asked whether she brought men or women to bed with her and Jelly Roll, if Megan Fox is her surrogate, if she had any plastic surgery procedures done to her face, if she photoshopped her arms (she wrote over the video that it was her waist), if she had any sugar daddies, and if she’s Roll’s handler.

Internet-Fueled-Gossip Past

The rumors about Bunnie and Jelly Roll may have started due to both of their openness regarding their pasts. Bunnie had a career in high-end adult-industry work before Roll’s fame, as well as an OnlyFans account that she deactivated in March 2023. Additionally, both Bunnie and Jelly Roll have been open about their previous alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Perhaps one of the most enduring rumors about the two of them is that they are in an open relationship and are swingers. In past interviews, Bunnie said that they both have “free will,” which was misconstrued as having an open relationship. She also clarified that they are not in an open relationship, per Penn Live.