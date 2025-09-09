2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Lauren Alaina

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our third artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is... Lauren Alaina

A true powerhouse in country music, Lauren Alaina is stepping into a brand-new era. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and signed to Big Loud Records, Alaina kicked off 2025 with a string of fresh releases including “Those Kind of Women,” “Household,” “All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew),” “Heaven Sent,” and “Little Things”—all showcasing her fearless artistry and unstoppable momentum.

Alaina has already etched her name in history with three career-defining hits: Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” the record-shattering Diamond smash “What Ifs” with Kane Brown, and the 4X Platinum anthem “ONE BEER” with HARDY and Devin Dawson. With “What Ifs,” she became the only solo female country artist ever to earn RIAA Diamond certification on a single

More to Love About Lauren:

From Georgia roots to global stages, Alaina has shared the spotlight with legends like Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, and in 2025 she joined the can’t-miss Rascal Flatts Life Is A Highway Tour. Along the way, she’s lit up some of the biggest platforms in the world—from the White House to the World Series, Dancing with the Stars to the *Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.