USF & Buccaneers Pull Off Big Wins This Weekend

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Nico Gramatica #7 of the South Florida Bulls celebrates after making a game winning field goal during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

An an incredible weekend of sports, USF beat No. 13 Florida 18-16 with a game-winning field goal, while the Bucs edged out Atlanta 23-20 in their NFL season opener.

As time expired, USF's Nico Gramatica nailed a 20-yard field goal at Florida Field. The victory is only the second time USF has taken down a ranked SEC team on the road, moving the Bulls to No. 18 in the country.

"I think there's still so much to play for... there's going to be so many people who tell us how good we are now, how good I am. I'd love to be in that conversation again," said Bulls coach Alex Golesh to FOX 13 News.

The win ended USF's three-game skid against Florida going back to 2010. In his second year as coach, Golesh has led the Bulls to beat major programs in back-to-back weeks after taking down Boise State.

At Raymond James Stadium, Baker Mayfield came through when he connected with rookie Emeka Egbuka on a 25-yard touchdown with just moments left. Even with Chase McLaughlin missing the extra point, the Bucs hung on to win 23-20.

Atlanta got one last chance, but Younghoe Koo's kick missed wide. Tampa Bay kicks off their NFL season at 1-0.

The red-hot Bulls face No. 5 Miami next on September 13, setting up another huge matchup.

The Bucs travel to Houston next Monday, before coming home to play the Jets on September 21.

Jen Glorioso
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
