Lightning is our Mutt Monday dog this week and he is ready to be adopted. Lightning is sure to steal your heart like a bolt out of the blue! He is an active middle aged boy that still has the heart of a puppy. Lightning has a perpetual smile on his face, and it is really hard not to smile back. He walks well on a leash, and is really looking forward to being someone's new bff! Lightning is a five year old, 53 pound All American boy.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

