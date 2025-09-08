Hillsborough County Eyes Ice Rink, Sports Complex at MOSI Location

County officials backed a plan Wednesday to build a privately funded ice rink and hockey center on vacant land at Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI). The new rink would sit next to a massive indoor sports hub that's already won approval.

The project would take up 67 acres of unused space at MOSI. The museum runs its operations on just seven acres of its 74-acre site. At the Sept. 3 meeting, Commissioner Chris Boles pitched the concept.

"This could be a great opportunity to see if we can invest," Boles said, according to Fox 13 News.

The sports hub, approved in May 2025, will pack in 12 basketball courts and two dozen volleyball courts under one roof. Commissioner Ken Hagan points to the money-making potential. "When you consider the added income from hotel taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, it's only upside," Hagan said.

MOSI's visitor count shot up 30-50% this year after opening a state-of-the-art planetarium, second in size only to one other in the U.S. CEO John Graydon Smith expects big things ahead: "By the time these projects take shape, we'll welcome hundreds of thousands of guests yearly."

This plan marks another step in reshaping the University Area. New builds are springing up across the neighborhood, from USF's football stadium to University Mall's transformation into a mixed-use space.

"I picture our MOSI site becoming a new Midtown," Hagan said. "Mix that with USF's changes and the golf course work - this whole area won't look the same in a few years."

Officials will study how to fund the ice center through private means. The main sports hub breaks ground next year, aiming to finish by 2028. Two new hotels will pop up close by to house the wave of visitors.