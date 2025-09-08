Backstage Country
99.5 QYK'S Guitar Pull Is Back And We Got Your Tickets!

This one-night-only event brings the biggest country stars together on one stage for an unforgettable night of music.

Register to win a pair of tickets to Guitar Pull!

This one-night-only event brings the biggest country stars together on one stage for an unforgettable night of music. And now… you can win your way in!

👉Register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Don’t miss out—experience the magic of QYK Guitar 2025… only with 99.5 QYK, Tampa Bay’s New Country Hits!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 9/8-11/5/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  9/8-11/5/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Guitar Pull at Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Beasley Media
99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
