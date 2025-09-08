99.5 QYK’S Guitar Pull Is Back And We Got Your Tickets!
Register to win a pair of tickets to Guitar Pull!
This one-night-only event brings the biggest country stars together on one stage for an unforgettable night of music. And now… you can win your way in!
👉Register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.
Don’t miss out—experience the magic of QYK Guitar 2025… only with 99.5 QYK, Tampa Bay’s New Country Hits!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 9/8-11/5/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 9/8-11/5/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Guitar Pull at Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater
- Prize Value: $90
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Beasley Media