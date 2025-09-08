2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Josh Ross

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

The second artist on our 2025 lineup is... Josh Ross!

Canada-born, Nashville-based, and now crowned CCMA Entertainer of the Year, Josh Ross isn’t just on the rise, he’s a global force.

The MCA/Universal Music Canada artist has quickly become one of country music’s most electrifying new voices. Mixing a smoky vocal rasp, heartfelt lyrics, and rock-infused country anthems that hit straight to the soul.

More to love about Josh Ross

Ross first turned heads with his breakout ballad “Trouble” (now RIAA Gold), and he hasn’t slowed down since. His 2024 project Complicated earned him his first JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year (2025), proving that his music resonates far beyond borders. This September 19, he ups the ante with his much-anticipated full-length debut, Later Tonight.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide and a resume that includes touring with Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan, Ross has already made his mark alongside the biggest names in the game. He recently wrapped a massive run with Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour