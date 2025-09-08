2025 Guitar Pull Artist: Chase Matthew

The 10th Annual QYK Guitar Pull is back! We are super excited about this show as this is the biggest one we have ever had. Over 7 artists on stage at the same time. Sunday November 9th at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete. It is going to be a memorable evening with acoustic performances from some of our favorite country artists.

Our first artist announcement for the 2025 lineup is... Chase Matthew!

Chase was born in Tennessee and is a big fan of social media. He got a lot of exposure with his song Country Line in 2021. After going viral, he got noticed by Warner Records. Since then he has sold out venues nationwide and headlined tours. Chase has a huge following due to his modern hip-hop sound mixed with country lyrics.

Outside of making music, Chase is a huge car guy. He grew up working as a mechanic and has been around cars his entire life. He loves spending his time under hoods and starting motors.

Chase's new song Darlin' comes from his third album Chase. Chase has played the Tampa area before, most recently he had a sold out show at the Dallas Bull.

More to love about Chase Matthew

The Warner Music Nashville singer-songwriter has quickly emerged as one of Country music’s most promising, in-demand young artists. In 2024 alone, Matthew – who to date has amassed more than 1 BILLION global career streams – officially became a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist with Top 5, PLATINUM-certified debut single “Love You Again,” garnered his first award show nomination (2024 People’s Choice Country Awards), supported red-hot artists including Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, and released a pair of acclaimed EPs. He’s currently with Keith Urban on the road as direct support on his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR in the U.S. and Australia.

And if that wasn’t enough, on the same day Matthew headlined the Ryman Auditorium earlier this year, he also released his most accomplished project yet: the thrilling and highly personal self-titled third studio album, CHASE.

“This album is a perfect representation of me, which is why I named it CHASE,” he says. “My life is a chase. My goals are a chase. It’s a full-circle moment.”

Exploding with star power, Chase Matthew follows the wildly successful album launch of CHASE with the world premiere of his six-part MAVTV Original docuseries, Chase’n. Blending the grit of Nashville’s music scene with the adrenaline of car culture, Chase’n gives viewers an in-depth look at the Lucas Oil brand ambassador’s relentless pursuit of both musical success and mechanical mastery. From recording and performing new songs, to getting his hands dirty under the hood of his favorite rides, and giving back to the community that raised him, available via cable providers including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, DIRECTV, Verizon, U-verse, and many more.