Jason Aldean Eyes Vegas Sphere Residency as Touring Slows but Passion Remains

Jason Aldean is reflecting on his future as a performer after nearly two decades of touring. Since his debut in 2005 with the hit "Hicktown," Aldean has released 11 studio albums and earned 27 No. 1 hits, 13 ACM Awards, and three Entertainer of the Year titles. With 30 chart-topping songs, he has built a reputation as one of country music's top live acts.

Aldean has significantly scaled back his touring schedule, dropping from 200 shows a year to around 55 or 60. "I don't think I'm there yet... I still enjoy it too much, man," said Aldean in a recent interview. While the pace has slowed, he remains passionate about performing and has no plans to retire.

Looking ahead, Aldean is considering a shift to more stationary performances, including potential residencies in Las Vegas. "I look at things that are going on now, like The Sphere out in Las Vegas, like, going and doing some residencies," Aldean said. He was particularly intrigued by Kenny Chesney's recent Sphere shows. "Chesney just did his out there, and Shaun Silva, who is our video director too, did all the content for that... I think Backstreet Boys just did one. Killer," Aldean said.

"For me to just stop touring — even doing it the way we do it — man, this is something I wanted to do from the time I can remember," said Aldean. "I've gotten to do it for the last 20 years, and they're still letting me do it."