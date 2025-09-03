This Day in Country History: September 3

Female country artists Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, and Tammy Wynette have all had honors on Sept. 3. From an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to induction into the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame, these legendary women helped pave the way for future female artists. In addition, fans enjoyed country music festivals, and there were a couple of babies welcomed into the country music world on Sept. 3.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable milestones in country music include the following Sept. 3 events:

2015: As part of the celebration of Rosanne Cash's Artist in Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams were special guests on Sept. 3. Cash has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, including three for her latest album, The River and the Thread.

Cultural Milestones

Sept. 3 saw several artists honored for their impact on the music industry:

2019: Dolly: My Opry Memories opened at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 3. This exhibit helped the Queen of Country and her fans celebrate her 50th anniversary as a member of this prestigious organization.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans were able to see multiple artists at the following country music festivals on this day:

2022: Country music fans were thrilled to see Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Lainey Wilson take the stage at the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove, Colorado. Jackson Dean and Travis Denning also played at this fun festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Welcoming a new child was a positive change for the following artists:

2015: "Love On the Brain" singer Jessie James Decker and her husband James Decker welcomed their second baby on Sept. 3. Eric "Bubby" Jr. joined his sister, Vivianne. Since then, two more siblings, Forrest and Denver, have arrived to complete the family.

