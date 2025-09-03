St. Pete BBQ Staple to Close After 12-Year Run

After 12 years of feeding St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, Urban Brew & BBQ will shut down at 2601 Central Avenue. The last day on September 6th, 2025, will showcase a special "Urban's Last Dance" buffet for $12.

Starting in a tiny spot at 1939 Central Avenue back in June 2013, the restaurant later moved to its bigger location in early 2019. On the final day, they'll open at 11 a.m., serving food until they run out.

People loved the place for its smoky St. Louis ribs, melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork, and juicy brisket. Many couldn't get enough of "The Thing" - a massive pile of cornbread topped with pulled pork, crispy bacon, a runny egg, and gooey Gouda sauce.

They served up southern favorites like collards, baked beans, and creamy garlic mashed potatoes. The bar kept bourbon flowing alongside a rotating lineup of craft beers.

This closure marks the end of Salyards' run in St. Pete's food scene. His other restaurants - Urban Comfort, Urban Provisions, The Floribbean, and Urban Creamery - all closed up shop by 2022.

The 2019 move combined operations with Urban Comfort as Salyards began spending more time with his family in Tennessee, stepping back from running things day-to-day.

More than just a restaurant, this place changed local dining. It brought a unique blend of barbecue and craft drinks to the area when few others would take the risk.