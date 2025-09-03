Kacey Musgraves and Carín León Bridge Borders with ‘Lost in Translation’

Kacey Musgraves and Mexican singer Carín León have teamed up on a new single called “Lost in Translation.” The song speaks about love and connection that goes beyond language, combining a traditional country sound and a regional Mexican sound.

They started the collaboration in Nashville, where León and Musgraves met and recorded the song at RCA Studio. Musgraves brought her longtime creative team, while León was joined by his band, creating a cross-cultural exchange that reflected both of their musical traditions. The session was inspired by a moment where they warmed up singing Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal's classic “Fue Un Placer Conocerte,” a song that León counts among his favorites.

“Growing up singing traditional country and western music, I've always loved exploring the borders of country and where it blends with other styles like norteño and some regional Mexican sounds that I heard a lot of in Texas,” she says.

“This really cute idea came about these people meeting and not being able to speak the same language, but love language and body language is universal and you don't really need words for that,” notes Musgraves. “Even though we speak different languages, we're all the same.”

“Lost in Translation” was co-written in Nashville with songwriters Amy Allen and Shane McAnally, with production by Julian Bunetta. The track highlights the fusion of León's Latin roots and Musgraves' modern country sensibilities.

The drop comes as Musgraves is still touring that album, Deeper Well, due out in 2024, and supporting the release with a world tour including Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Japan, and a big festival in Toronto this October. The momentum of her career has taken her beyond music, including GRAMMY wins, and participation in ventures in fashion and wellness. León has solidified his impact as a quintessential voice of Latin music through performances and awards internationally, which continue to grow his influence.