Tampa International Airport Named Best for Flight Deals in U.S.

Tampa International Airport took the top spot for affordable domestic flights among U.S. airports in Going's 2025 Flight Deal Awards.

Travelers at the Florida hub got flights averaging $151 across 158 routes last year - a huge 46% below normal prices. The deep analysis looked at 80,000 ticket prices across over 200 airports from mid-2024 through June 2025.

When compared to other major airports for overall domestic value, TPA landed in second place. Great deals included Boston flights for $77 and quick trips to Atlanta for just $45.

Different from typical rankings based on size or amenities, these first-ever awards focused on actual savings. Salt Lake City and Orlando airports also stood out with their budget-friendly fares.

Strong competition between Southwest and JetBlue drives prices down at TPA. This benefits both vacation travelers and business flyers.

Going.com created these awards to highlight real passenger savings. Their team tracked countless price drops throughout the year.

This money-saving achievement adds to TPA's great reputation for service and design. Passengers love its easy layout and food options.