New Holiday RiverFest Coming to Downtown Tampa

Tampa's waterfront will light up with a new winter celebration when Holiday RiverFest kicks off at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on December 20, 2025. Country stars Ernest and Uncle Kracker will headline an all-day music festival.

This daylong party combines music, food, and family activities with Tampa's beloved Holiday Lighted Boat Parade. Early ticket buyers can get in for $37.

Holiday RiverFest adds to Tampa's winter festivities alongside the Holiday Promenade at Water Street and Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. Visitors can watch decorated boats pass by while enjoying music and fun.

The park splits into different activity areas. Grown-ups can show off their ugly sweaters in a special 21+ section, while dachshunds dash in wiener dog races. VIP guests get access to exclusive bars, premium seating, and the best parade viewing spots at the River Center.

Since its $35 million renovation in 2018, the park has become Tampa's favorite spot for major events.

Every December, crowds gather to watch the boat parade. Vessels shine with holiday lights and decorations as darkness sets in.

Following previous success, the dachshund races make a comeback. These dog races were a crowd favorite during spring Riverfest events.

Music fans from around Florida will come to see hit-makers Ernest and Uncle Kracker perform on the main stage.

People who spring for VIP tickets get special treatment - prime parade viewing, dedicated drink stations, and private bathrooms.