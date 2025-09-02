Enter To Win Advance Screening Passes To See HIM
UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS HIM! ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON SEPTEMBER 17TH! What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele…
UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS HIM! ENTER TO WIN PASSES TO THE ADVANCE SCREENING ON SEPTEMBER 17TH!
What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, the producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the pursuit of excellence at any cost. Universal Pictures presents Him, only in theaters September 19. Rated R.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: EnterTo Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/1-9/12/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 09/1-9/12/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Passes to see HIM Advance Screening on September 17, 2025
- Prize Value: : $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Universal Pictures