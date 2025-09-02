Antoine Winfield Jr. Back at Practice After Shaking Off Leg Issues

Antoine Winfield Jr. hit the practice field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. The star safety showed no signs of the leg problems that kept him sidelined, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

"He's fast and focused," Bowles said, according to JoeBucsFan.com. "He was flying around today."

His return strengthens the Bucs' defense at a critical time. The team needs him more than ever, as fellow safety Christian Izien deals with an oblique strain from the last preseason game.

Last year proved tough for the talented defender. Eight missed games due to knee and ankle troubles cut into his season. Now back at full practice speed, he's ready to lock down his spot in the defensive backfield.

The timing fits well with his growing role. Veteran Lavonte David points to him as the next leader of the defense, marking him for captain duties.

At 27, his presence fixes a big gap in the secondary. Last year's injuries left the unit scrambling. With him back, the revamped defense gains a steady hand.

Medical staff watch his every move as opening day nears. They've stayed quiet about the exact nature of his recent leg troubles. Two weeks remain until the season starts.