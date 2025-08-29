Three Undrafted Rookies Land Spots on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Final Roster After Strong Preseason

The Bucs kept three players who went undrafted on their final team. Josh Williams, Ben Chukwuma, and John Bullock stuck around after they shined in practice games. The cuts came down on Aug. 26.

"It wasn't just special teams," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told Buccaneers.com about Williams. "He's a good running back as well. We think he can catch. We think he's a heck of a pass protector. We know he can run the ball as he showed us on special teams, but he also made some tackles."

These players took a tough path to pro football. Not one school offered them spots with money. They started as walk-ons in college, then signed with Tampa Bay for free on May 9, 2025.

Bullock walked on at Nebraska, which caught the eye of Bucs GM Jason Licht: another former Nebraska walk-on. In games, the new linebacker picked up the defense fast and made smart plays all over the field.

The team gave Chukwuma more cash up front than any other undrafted player this year. He might step in early if Tristan Wirfs misses time when the season starts.

Williams did it all: he ran hard, blocked well, and flew down the field on kicks. His big night in Buffalo's game at the end of the preseason won him his spot.

Most players who go undrafted don't make it past summer cuts. Getting three onto one team's final list almost never happens. NFL teams usually pick known names over unknown ones.