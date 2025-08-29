Text To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To See Cody Johnson + 4 Meet & Greet
Cody Johson is taking over the Kia Center and we have your tickets for opening night. Listen to 99.5 QYK all weekend long for the keyword, and text in for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets plus 4 meet & greet with Cody himself!
Get ready for a night filled with powerhouse vocals, heartfelt country anthems, and unforgettable performances. From Cody Johnson’s chart-topping hits to Scotty McCreery’s fan-favorite songs, this is a show you don’t want to miss!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Text To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 8/29-9/1/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 8/29-9/1/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: 4 tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on September 5, 2025
- Prize Value: $400
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Kia Center