Things To Do in Tampa Labor Day Weekend: August 29-August 31
There is a lot of food, music, and fun in Tampa Bay over Labor Day weekend. Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens serves up bold flavors and craft…
There is a lot of food, music, and fun in Tampa Bay over Labor Day weekend. Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens serves up bold flavors and craft brews. The Saigon Night Market adds cultural flair and live entertainment. Stand-up fans can catch Marcello Hernandez at the Funny Bone Comedy Club. Other highlights include sunset paddling, a blink-182 concert, and George Thorogood live.
Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens
- What: Final weekend of this beer-inspired food festival
- When: Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Included in park admission
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming guests to raise a glass at Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, a beer and food festival focused on flavors and adventure. A delicious BBQ menu complements a rotating selection of 30 to 40 craft beers from over 40 breweries. The weekend offers a vibrant lineup of live musical acts and exhilarating roller coasters, all in a celebratory atmosphere. Entry to Bier Fest is included with park admission, and food and beverages are available for purchase.
Tampa Saigon Night Market
- What: Market event featuring food, activities, and entertainment
- When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 3 p.m.
- Where: Yuengling Tampa Brewing Warehouse, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa
- Cost: Free admission; parking starts at $10
The Saigon Night Market, hosted by Yuengling Tampa, offers a cultural, culinary, and immersive experience this Labor Day weekend. There will be over 50 exhibitors serving a wide range of tasty foods, live entertainment, and fun food challenges. The market has fun things for families to do in a lively, pleasant setting that everyone can enjoy.
Marcello Hernandez
- What: Comedian Marcello Hernandez
- When: Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Suite C-112, Tampa
- Cost: $45 to $55
The Funny Bone offers a full bar and dinner service right at your table, creating the perfect setting for a night of comedy. Seating is first-come, first-served, with tables of four that may be shared between parties. All ticket sales are final, and the event is strictly 21+ with a valid ID required. This special show features Marcello Hernandez, a Cuban Dominican comedian, writer, and actor currently appearing on the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live." VIP tickets include preferred seating close to the stage.
Other Events
Tampa Bay's weekend lineup mixes outdoor adventure with unforgettable live music. From a relaxing paddle on the water to high-energy performances by various artists, there's something for every mood:
- Sunset Paddle Happy Hour with Urban Kai: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Urban Kai, 310 W. Seventh Ave., Suite 5404, Tampa
- blink-182 "Missionary Impossible 2025" tour: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers with the Artimus Pyle Band: Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater