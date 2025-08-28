Things To Do in Tampa Labor Day Weekend: August 29-August 31

There is a lot of food, music, and fun in Tampa Bay over Labor Day weekend. Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens serves up bold flavors and craft brews. The Saigon Night Market adds cultural flair and live entertainment. Stand-up fans can catch Marcello Hernandez at the Funny Bone Comedy Club. Other highlights include sunset paddling, a blink-182 concert, and George Thorogood live.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ at Busch Gardens

What: Final weekend of this beer-inspired food festival

Final weekend of this beer-inspired food festival When: Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m. Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Included in park admission

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming guests to raise a glass at Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, a beer and food festival focused on flavors and adventure. A delicious BBQ menu complements a rotating selection of 30 to 40 craft beers from over 40 breweries. The weekend offers a vibrant lineup of live musical acts and exhilarating roller coasters, all in a celebratory atmosphere. Entry to Bier Fest is included with park admission, and food and beverages are available for purchase.

Tampa Saigon Night Market

What: Market event featuring food, activities, and entertainment

Market event featuring food, activities, and entertainment When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. Where: Yuengling Tampa Brewing Warehouse, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa

Yuengling Tampa Brewing Warehouse, 11109 N. 30th St., Tampa Cost: Free admission; parking starts at $10

The Saigon Night Market, hosted by Yuengling Tampa, offers a cultural, culinary, and immersive experience this Labor Day weekend. There will be over 50 exhibitors serving a wide range of tasty foods, live entertainment, and fun food challenges. The market has fun things for families to do in a lively, pleasant setting that everyone can enjoy.

Marcello Hernandez

What: Comedian Marcello Hernandez

Comedian Marcello Hernandez When: Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 28 and Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Suite C-112, Tampa

Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., Suite C-112, Tampa Cost: $45 to $55

The Funny Bone offers a full bar and dinner service right at your table, creating the perfect setting for a night of comedy. Seating is first-come, first-served, with tables of four that may be shared between parties. All ticket sales are final, and the event is strictly 21+ with a valid ID required. This special show features Marcello Hernandez, a Cuban Dominican comedian, writer, and actor currently appearing on the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live." VIP tickets include preferred seating close to the stage.

Other Events