Cody Johnson Getting Ready to Drop New Album in 2026, Says It’ll Have a Fresh Feel While Keeping His Style

Cody Johnson is already at work on his next album, with plans to release it next year. He's pushing the envelope, promising something “just a little bit spicier” while maintaining the grounded feel that fans love. His current album, Leather Deluxe, has earned praise and features hits like “I'm Gonna Love You” with Carrie Underwood among its 14 standout tracks.

“I don't want to go off the beaten path,” he says. “But I do want to do something just a little bit spicier. You've got to follow up. You hit a home run. Next time you come up to the plate, people are kind of expecting a homerun. And I feel that pressure. It's a good pressure. That kind of pressure is a privilege to know that I'm in a position where I can really go hit it out of the park again. So definitely working on a new one already. I would say next year be expecting something.”

Johnson began recording the new project even before Leather Deluxe launched, illustrating his commitment to anticipation and planning. “I have been recording,” Johnson shares at a recent media event. “Before Leather Deluxe was even really out, I was listening to songs and just kind of getting what's next. I like to stay ahead of things. I cannot stand when things are chaotic and rushed. I hate putting a date on something and then having to do it up to the date. I like organization and structure at work. Sometimes you can't have that. It's live music, it's a music business. You gotta roll with the punches, and sometimes stuff happens like.”

A recent bus breakdown delayed a planned recording session with Marcus King, but Johnson reassured fans that it will be rescheduled and won't derail his timeline or vision for the album.

The new project will present a bold and refined blend of Johnson's signature themes — love, relationships, and Texas life — with a zestier, more adventurous sound. While details like artwork and themes are still in development, the thoughtful creative process reflects his intent to avoid repetition and deliver something uniquely memorable.