This Day in Country History: August 27

On Aug. 27, 2021, Jason Aldean announced the cancellation of his concert scheduled for the following night in Alabama due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ida. Over the years, Aug. 27 has also witnessed an interesting collaborative album release featuring cross-genre artists and a couple of heart-warming benefit concerts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant achievements by country music artists on Aug. 27 include:

2013: Alabama has been making music since the late 1970s. Originally known as "Wildcountry," they released a self-titled album in 1976, before officially changing their name in 1977. On this day in 2013, a tribute album to the renowned country rock band called Alabama & Friends was released, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, and Kenny Chesney.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts, such as these Aug. 27 events, raise funds for those in need while bringing joy to fans:

2016: Blake Shelton played the first-ever concert at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The show benefited the Native Fund, which supports Iowa residents affected by natural disasters.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans enjoyed live music on Aug. 27:

2022: Kenny Chesney wrapped up his Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He thrilled fans with hit songs such as "Beer In Mexico" and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music industry saw impactful events on Aug. 27:

2015: The lead singer of Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles, signed with Big Machine Label Group, also home to artists such as Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Florida Georgia Line. Nettles' move from Universal marked the start of her solo career.

