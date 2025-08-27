Tampa’s Next Big Bite: Dog Haus Coming Soon

It's going to be tough to compete with the Tampa classic Mel's. But it looks like we're getting a new hot dog joint. Dog Haus will open its first Florida location in Tampa by 2026. The California chain chose former Gator basketball star Livingston Chatman and his wife Terri to lead the project as franchise owners.

"Their extensive experience and passion for quality make them excellent partners as we expand into new markets. Florida represents a major milestone for us," said Executive Vice President Erik Hartung to That's So Tampa.

Three food industry pros started this place in Pasadena back in 2010 - Quasim Riaz, Hagop Giragossian, and Andre Vener. Since then, they've expanded to over 50 spots across the country.

Their menu features premium all-beef hot dogs served on King's Hawaiian rolls, high-quality Black Angus burgers from Creekstone Farms, and plenty of plant-based options. All their meats are free of hormones, antibiotics, and added nitrates.

Customers love the Sooo Cali dog, loaded with fresh arugula, creamy avocado, and juicy tomato. You can also try their crispy root beer batter corn dog or build your own creation.

The Chatmans come with twenty years of franchise management experience to Tampa. They haven't revealed the exact location yet.

While working on 15 new locations across the U.S., Dog Haus has agreements for 120 more spots. Their Tampa restaurant will maintain the laid-back German beer garden atmosphere that customers enjoy.