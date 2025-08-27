Lee Brice Excited To Kick Off His Tour In Tampa

Lee Brice is heading out on the road and is excited to kick off his tour in Tampa. Lee kicks off the "What You Know About That" Tour on September 11th in Tampa at the Baycare Sound. We got him on the phone to catch up and find out more about the show coming up in Tampa.

New Tour

Lee said he is itching to get back out on the road and play for his fans. He's been working on a bunch of new music that he's excited to play, as well as all the big hits his fans want to hear. He loves seeing the crowd sing back to some of his big songs like "Rumor", "Hard To Love", "One Of Them Girls" and "Love Like Crazy".

Personal Life

Brice grew up in South Carolina and after playing football at Clemson University, he pursued his music career. He achieved success with this song "I Drive Your Truck" and " I Don't Dance". Curb Records gave him a record deal in 2007, and he is still with them today. He married Sara Reeveley in 2013 and they have three kids.

9-11 A Special Day

Lee Brice is excited to kick off his tour here in Tampa and on a very special day. Lee told us that it's an honor to create a special night for us in Tampa to honor all the lives that were lost on that day and hopefully comfort those who need it on the anniversary of such a horrific day in history.