Bailey Zimmerman Takes Over for Morgan Wallen Due to Scheduling on BigXThaPlug Album

BigXThaPlug has revealed new details about the origins of his track “All the Way,” which was initially slated to feature Morgan Wallen. According to BigX, Wallen had been set to appear on the song alongside him, but due to timing issues, Wallen was replaced by Bailey Zimmerman. BigX now views that shift as a blessing, one that benefited both him and Zimmerman equally.

“He had some stuff happen at the time, it just wasn't the right time for him,” BigX said of Wallen, before explaining why it's “a good thing” the collaboration with the country superstar didn't work out.

“If I would have done that song with Morgan Wallen, it would've still went crazy, might have even went crazier than it did, but it wouldn't have went crazy because me,” BigX said. “Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest country artists in the world, that kind of would've been more on his shoulders than it was mine.”

While Wallen continues his I'm the Problem Tour following the release of his May 2025 album of the same name, Post Malone is performing overseas with his Big A-- World Tour. Wallen's latest record has already produced multiple hits, including personal songs like “Superman,” written for his son.

BigX, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his new album I Hope You're Happy, which dropped on Aug. 22. The project does not feature Wallen or Malone due to scheduling conflicts, though BigX has hinted at possible future collaborations and deluxe editions that may include both artists.

The rapper has also developed close ties in the industry, with Shaboozey presenting him with Billboard's 2025 Innovator of the Year Award, stepping in for Wallen, who was initially expected to do so. For now, BigX credits the unplanned switch with Zimmerman on “All the Way” as a turning point that helped elevate both of their careers.