St. Pete Ranked as Top Living Spot in National Survey

A fresh study puts St. Petersburg among the top 25 spots to call home in the Southeast U.S. The Livability report sized up cities with 75,000 to 500,000 people, weighing close to 100 different aspects of life.

This coastal gem basks in the sun 361 days a year. Back in 1967, it set a world mark with an amazing 768 straight days of sunshine: still standing in the Guinness World Records. Water wraps around the city for 244 miles, touching Tampa Bay, Boca Ciega Bay, and the Gulf's blue waters.

What pushed St. Petersburg so high in the ranks? A mix of fair living costs and endless ways to spend your time. Streets buzz with action, from morning markets to boats dotting the harbor, more than 1,000 events fill the yearly calendar.

Creative spirit runs deep here. You'll find Dalí's wild dreams at his museum, classic works at the Fine Arts building, and fresh talent showing off during Second Saturday walks through art spaces.

Nature adds its own magic. An old train track, now the Pinellas Trail, stretches 45 miles for bikes and feet. Want to see the sights? Hop on the free downtown trolley.

The city stands tall for everyone. Perfect scores shine on equality measures, while big celebrations, from Pride festivals to MLK parades, bring folks together all year round.

Getting around's a breeze. Buses connect the whole area, while downtown paths lead past waterside eateries and fun spots. No car? No problem.