Jordan Davis Opens Up About Using Smelling Salts Before Shows

Country singer and lyricist Jordan Davis has shared that one of his unusual rituals before performing on stage is to use smelling salts. In an interview with GQ, Davis explained how he and his team rely on the sharp jolt of ammonia before taking the stage to keep their energy levels high.

"We have smelling salts on the road. We throw them in a Solo cup. Probably 10 minutes before a show, everybody gets a whiff. Man, it'll wake you up," Davis shared. The practice, often associated with athletes, has been a way for him to handle the physically demanding nature of touring and nightly performances.

Smelling salts have existed since as early as the 13th century, when they were used to revive a fainting person. They work by releasing ammonia gas, which irritates the nose's sensory receptors, so that it will trigger the body to activate its fight-or-flight response, leading to an increase in alertness for a short amount of time. Even though they're effective, they continue to be controversial because of potential health implications. The NFL banned the use of smelling salts in 2025 because of fears that it could mask concussion symptoms.

For Davis, however, the ritual is just one part of a broader conversation about what makes live music so powerful. Live performers often draw inspiration from the concerts they attend. These concerts account for a life's worth of meetings and experiences with unforgettable concerts ranging from Ed Sheeran to Michael Jackson, George Strait, Nickelback, and Garth Brooks.