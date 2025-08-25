Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Zippy Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Zippy and he is ready to be adopted. Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay! 🎶 Plenty of sunshine is headed your way as soon as you meet…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Zippy and he is ready to be adopted. Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay! 🎶

Plenty of sunshine is headed your way as soon as you meet Zippy! He is a special boy with a beautiful, calm personality that is truly a ray of sunshine. Zippy loves to go on leisurely walks and just hang out with his humans. Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Claudia Pettee, Zippy's adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this three year old, 47 pound pit mix.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Zippy this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Zippy, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check him out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 25Michael Garaventa
Magnus Carlsen of Norway competes against Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa of India in Round 12 of the Masters Tata Steel Chess Tournament
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 24Michael Garaventa
The Argentinian team celebrate gold during the Men's Final between Nigeria and Argentina at the National Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 23Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect