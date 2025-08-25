Zach Top Drops Mountain-Themed Video Before Second Album Launch

Up-and-coming country artist Zach Top is making noise before the release of his album, Ain't in It for My Health, which is scheduled to be released Aug. 29. There has been great anticipation for the project already, due in part to having singles to release and music videos to share that highlight his combination of modern flair with traditional country background.

The 14-track album includes fan-favorite singles such as “Good Times & Tan Lines,” “Guitar,” “When You See Me,” and the title track “South of Sanity.” Other songs rounding out the collection include “Splitsville,” “Between the Ditches,” “Flip-Flop,” and “Honky Tonk Till It Hurts,” underscoring a diverse range of sounds for different country audiences.

The lead single, "Good Times & Tan Lines," was released earlier this summer and immediately made a splash with its energetic music video featuring lake parties and wakeboarding that showcases its spirited appeal.

Zach stayed on a roll with the "South of Sanity" video, released Aug. 20, which teases the album and keeps it low-key in visuals. It features only Zach playing music in the mountains and out on the road, keeping it real.

Zach is also currently on his Cold Beer & Country Music headline tour, with performances at major venues in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Vancouver. The run allows him to reach a wider audience and position him as a fresh face on the scene.