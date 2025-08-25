Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Tarpon Springs Seeks Public Input For Downtown Updates

The city will gather community feedback about planned updates to downtown and Sponge Docks areas on August 28. The meeting runs for two hours starting at 6 p.m. in the…

Jen Glorioso
TarponSprings-downtown
Photo: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater

The city will gather community feedback about planned updates to downtown and Sponge Docks areas on August 28. The meeting runs for two hours starting at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.

In January 2025, the city put $127,000 toward new plans for these tourist areas. This is the first major update since rolling out the Downtown Development Action Plan in 2000.

City Manager Charles Rudd told Suncoast News, "We need to create a vision and plan first, then review zoning codes to ensure they support the vision."

The plans look to connect two separate tourist areas while keeping their distinct character. Money from taxes funds improvements across 227 acres through the Community Redevelopment Agency, helping both infrastructure and local businesses.

Vice Mayor Michael Eisner says younger people now go elsewhere for entertainment. He mentions how a local distillery has been successful in bringing in visitors from nearby towns.

Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias wants to add a boutique hotel downtown and allow taller buildings. Right now, most buildings can't go higher than three stories.

The city's website is open for public ideas. Many residents want more parking and space for food trucks. The city will consider building designs, street layouts, and ways to make areas easier to walk through.

Inspire Placemaking Collective, a marketing company, will run discussions with city staff. They're developing new branding to attract more tourists.

Previous community input has helped shape city decisions, like plans for Spring Bayou property. The CRA helps fund storefront improvements and brings new restaurants to the area.

At the upcoming meeting happening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, zoning rules will be the main focus rather than marketing. The city wants to create a clear plan for growth that protects historic areas.

Tarpon Springs
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Coming Soon: Spanish Tapas Bar to Spice Up Safety Harbor’s Downtown Dining Scene
Local NewsComing Soon: Spanish Tapas Bar to Spice Up Safety Harbor’s Downtown Dining SceneJen Glorioso
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 22: A prototype of the Volocopter air taxi on display in the VoloPort building on October 22, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
Local NewsSt. Pete Officials Discuss Plans For Electric Air Taxi NetworkJen Glorioso
Young female volunteer passing smartphone to one of refugees sitting on mattress on the floor of spacious room serving as camp
Local NewsRed Cross Kicks Off Training Program for Emergency Shelter Volunteers in Tampa BayJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect