Tarpon Springs Seeks Public Input For Downtown Updates

The city will gather community feedback about planned updates to downtown and Sponge Docks areas on August 28. The meeting runs for two hours starting at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.

In January 2025, the city put $127,000 toward new plans for these tourist areas. This is the first major update since rolling out the Downtown Development Action Plan in 2000.

City Manager Charles Rudd told Suncoast News, "We need to create a vision and plan first, then review zoning codes to ensure they support the vision."

The plans look to connect two separate tourist areas while keeping their distinct character. Money from taxes funds improvements across 227 acres through the Community Redevelopment Agency, helping both infrastructure and local businesses.

Vice Mayor Michael Eisner says younger people now go elsewhere for entertainment. He mentions how a local distillery has been successful in bringing in visitors from nearby towns.

Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias wants to add a boutique hotel downtown and allow taller buildings. Right now, most buildings can't go higher than three stories.

The city's website is open for public ideas. Many residents want more parking and space for food trucks. The city will consider building designs, street layouts, and ways to make areas easier to walk through.

Inspire Placemaking Collective, a marketing company, will run discussions with city staff. They're developing new branding to attract more tourists.

Previous community input has helped shape city decisions, like plans for Spring Bayou property. The CRA helps fund storefront improvements and brings new restaurants to the area.