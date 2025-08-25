Tampa Bay Rowdies Get $3.2M Stadium Repairs, Keep Lease Through 2026

St. Petersburg officials backed a one-year extension for the Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, stretching through late 2026. The deal adds $200,000 for storm fixes at the waterfront site.

Work on the $3.2 million fix-up drags behind schedule, Beth Herendeen told the council. Hurricane Helene swamped the lower levels with 4.5 feet of water, while Milton's fierce winds twisted the field lights skyward.

"Half of them were pointing up at the sky," said Ryan Helfrick, Rowdies president, to St. Pete Catalyst.

Fans pack the stands at each match. The team draws 5,500 people on regular nights, jumping to 6,400 during playoffs.

The city's flood control efforts march forward. Crews lifted vital systems to higher spots and carved out four new parking spaces, now totaling 16. Storm-wrecked offices turned into an air-cooled shop space.

Plans changed for the old stadium. In July, Herendeen shot down rumors about knocking it down for a $161.7 million arts center on the water.

Questions swirl about who'll run things next. With the Tampa Bay Rays selling soon, fresh owners might take both teams under their wing next month.

Back in 1975, the Rowdies broke ground as the first team to wear "Tampa Bay" on their jerseys. The field itself, built in 1947, bears the name of a past mayor who brought baseball to town.