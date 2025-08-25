Luke Combs Songs List: Emotional Ballads That Connect with Fans’ Real-Life Struggles

Luke Combs may look like the guy you’d call to help you move a couch (and being the nice guy he is, he probably would), but when he opens his mouth to sing, he becomes an unlicensed shrink. Suddenly, you’re crying about every breakup, every phone call you wish you’d made, and mulling over the wrong decisions in the past.

A certified country superstar, Combs has built his career not just on party anthems and songs for sing-alongs, but also on emotional ballads that tug at heartstrings. His slower, heartfelt songs have become the songs on repeat for people dealing with everything from loss and heartbreak to love, family bonds, and those little moments that matter most.

Luke Combs and His Emotional Ballads

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

Luke Combs - Even Though I'm Leaving (Official Video)

“Even Though I’m Leaving” is one of Combs’ most powerful ballads. Even the writers themselves were deeply affected while creating it, which only adds to the song’s emotional weight. Songwriter Ray Fulcher recalled the palpable emotion in the room during the writing session, while co-writer Wyatt Durrette drew from his experience as a father, shaping the lyrics like a heartfelt letter to his son.

The lyrics perfectly describe what a father might say to his child to assure them that he will always be with them: “Just 'cause I'm leavin' / It don't mean that I won't be right by your side / When you need me / And you can't see me in the middle of the night / Just close your eyes and say a prayer / It's okay, I know you're scared when I'm not here / But I'll always be right there / Even though I'm leavin', I ain't goin' nowhere.”

“Forever After All”

Luke Combs - Forever After All (Official Video)

If “Even Though I’m Leaving” is a song by a father to his child, “Forever After All” is the ultimate love ballad and wedding anthem. It was the first song he wrote in his new home with Nicole Hocking in January 2019, making it deeply personal. The song entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at No. 1 despite not being officially released as a single, which is rare. It also achieved 8x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

The lyrics talk about that contrast between fleeting things with enduring love, especially the part about “They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together.”

“Beautiful Crazy”

“Beautiful Crazy” is another one of Combs’ most beloved romantic ballads that also achieved Diamond certification. The song was written specifically for his wife, capturing the magic of falling in love with someone who is “perfectly imperfect.” This idea is perfectly articulated in the lyrics: “Beautiful, crazy / She can't help but amaze me / The way that she dances / Ain't afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve / Yeah, she's crazy / But her crazy's beautiful to me.” Oh, to be in love!

Aside from becoming a wedding staple, Combs and his wife also chose the track as their first dance song for their August 1, 2020, wedding.

The Legacy of Combs’ Emotional Storytelling