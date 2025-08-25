Backstage Country
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Lee Brice

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at BayCare Sound on September 11, 2025 Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music…

Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at BayCare Sound on September 11, 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music under the stars! Multi-platinum country hitmaker Lee Brice brings his powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits like “Rumor,” “One of Them Girls,” and “I Don’t Dance” to BayCare Sound.

Joining him is rising Nashville star Ashley Cooke, known for her heartfelt songwriting and breakout tracks like “Your Place” and “Never Til Now.” Together, they’ll deliver a high-energy night of music you won’t want to miss.

Tickets on-sale Friday May 16th. For more information, click HERE

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/25-8/29/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair Of tickets to see Lee Brice @ BayCare Sound on 9.11.25
  • Prize Value: $39.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

