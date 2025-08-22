Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Lands Big Ad Deals Shows Off Hilarious Personality

Baker Mayfield struck gold with two major ad spots this summer at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs QB teamed up with Vita Vea for Popeyes, while sharing screen time with Bradley Cooper in an Uber Eats spot.

"Popeyes wings got better," Mayfield says in one of the ads. "Now spicy and mild. Sauced and dry rubbed? If Popeyes can make better wings, I can be Better Mayfield."

The filming stretched across several intense days. "It's four or five six-hour days that you knock it out and you see what kind of magic those people can do," Mayfield told Tampa Bay Times.

Plans changed when Tristan Wirfs couldn't join due to knee surgery. Vita Vea stepped in, adding his own flair with the simple yet effective line: "He just keeps getting better."

In Pennsylvania, Mayfield shot scenes with Bradley Cooper for Uber Eats. "It will be a good one," he said. The QB met the star actor for the first time. "Getting to meet people like that is always interesting. He's a huge football fan, but an Eagles fan to the core."

The timing couldn't be better. Fresh off a stellar 2024 season with 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, Mayfield signed a three-year deal worth $100 million with the Bucs last March.

This isn't his first time in front of cameras. Back in 2019, he and his wife Emily shot 20 spots for Progressive Insurance. Their At Home with Baker Mayfield series put a twist on stadium life at the Browns' home field.

Last October brought a surprise twist. Mayfield popped up as Gus Swayze in Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers on Amazon Prime, filming at the Bucs' indoor facility.