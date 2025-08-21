Willow Avalon Drops TikTok Cover of Tyler Childers Hit

Willow Avalon, the rising country talent behind the debut album Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, has drawn widespread acclaim with her charming rendition of Tyler Childers' "Bitin' List." Dropped in Childers' Snipe Hunter album on July 25, the original song has since spread virally and become one of Childers' biggest viral moments, generating over 108,000 TikTok content.

Avalon's cover of the song offers the musicians' own sound that features a clever vocal delivery, bluegrass-influenced instrumentation, and endearing appeal, so by the end of the video, fans were already asking for her to record an official full cover. Fans' comments reflect enthusiasm unabashedly: "I'm livin' for this cover," "omg yes!! love your version!," “10/10," and “y'all are amazing.”

Her ability to reinterpret and elevate established country songs underscores her emergence as a notable artist in the genre — and her star continues to rise.

Avalon is also gearing up for a set of U.S. tour dates, with performances scheduled in Washington, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; Royal Oak, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The original, "Bitin' List," appears on Tyler Childers' Snipe Hunter — a 13-track album that has been both controversial and widely discussed for its bold blending of Appalachian storytelling, psychedelic rock, gospel, and global influences. The song's popularity surged after a TikTok video involving Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, was reposted by Tyler Childers' official account, fueling speculation about a possible feud.