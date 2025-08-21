Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Willow Avalon Drops TikTok Cover of Tyler Childers Hit

Willow Avalon, the rising country talent behind the debut album Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell, has drawn widespread acclaim with her charming rendition of Tyler Childers’ “Bitin’ List.” Dropped in Childers’ Snipe Hunter album…

Jennifer Eggleston
Willow Avalon performs onstage for Coca Cola Live during the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.
Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images

Willow Avalon, the rising country talent behind the debut album Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, has drawn widespread acclaim with her charming rendition of Tyler Childers' "Bitin' List." Dropped in Childers' Snipe Hunter album on July 25, the original song has since spread virally and become one of Childers' biggest viral moments, generating over 108,000 TikTok content.

Loading TikTok...

Avalon's cover of the song offers the musicians' own sound that features a clever vocal delivery, bluegrass-influenced instrumentation, and endearing appeal, so by the end of the video, fans were already asking for her to record an official full cover. Fans' comments reflect enthusiasm unabashedly: "I'm livin' for this cover," "omg yes!! love your version!," “10/10," and “y'all are amazing.”

Her ability to reinterpret and elevate established country songs underscores her emergence as a notable artist in the genre — and her star continues to rise.

Avalon is also gearing up for a set of U.S. tour dates, with performances scheduled in Washington, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio; Royal Oak, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The original, "Bitin' List," appears on Tyler Childers' Snipe Hunter — a 13-track album that has been both controversial and widely discussed for its bold blending of Appalachian storytelling, psychedelic rock, gospel, and global influences. The song's popularity surged after a TikTok video involving Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, was reposted by Tyler Childers' official account, fueling speculation about a possible feud.

Loading TikTok...

Avalon's cover is considered one of the better covers of the viral song, which highlights her as an up-and-coming young artist in today's country music.

tyler childersWillow Avalon
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Miranda Lambert, George Strait, and Keith Gattis to Enter Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026
MusicMiranda Lambert, George Strait, and Keith Gattis to Enter Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Jason Aldean performs during the Liberty Inaugural Ball where President Donald Trump is expected later in the evening on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
MusicJason Aldean Inducted into SoundExchange Hall of Fame, Celebrates 30th No. 1 HitJennifer Eggleston
Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MusicDr. Zach Top Is In: Country Star Prescribes a Quiz for What’s Ailing YouBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect