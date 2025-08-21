The Highs and Lows of Matt Cooper, that's what we learned about him when he stopped by our building the other day. We got to hear some of his new music and we really enjoyed getting to know him better.

New artists typically do a "radio tour" and visit radio stations before they release their debut single. This gives the station's program director and staff a chance to meet the artist and hear some of the music. Some of these new artists go on to be big, big huge artists like Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, etc.

The Lows of Matt Cooper

Matt's new single that is he hoping to get played on country radio is called Highs and Lows. It's a great song he wrote one night after attending a therapy class to help with his mother's death. He said it didn't take that long to write it. He is sharing it with us in hopes someone else going through a tough time will find it comforting. All part of the Highs and Lows of Matt Cooper we learned about. This low he had dealing with his mom's death, will hopefully turn into a high.

Matt grew up in Jacksonville, Fl. with, what he told us was a pretty normal childhood. His love was God and baseball. Like most in Nashville, he too was playing sports in college. Matt was playing baseball at UCF and was cut from the team. He started writing music and then after graduation, he moved to Nashville to start his music career.

The Highs of Matt Cooper

The thing that is so cool about Matt's story, is that, he already had a #1 song on the iTunes All-Genre chart before he moved to Nashville. One of the highs in the life of Matt Cooper. He released a song called "Ain't Met Us Yet", on TikTok and it reached 22million views. That snowballed for him and his official video has 1.5 million views on Vevo. Pretty cool to be in college with a big song like that. He finished college and then moved to start his career.

God is important in his life, you can tell through his songs and through his stories. He talked about losing his mom 2 years ago and how that transitioned into his current single High' and Low's.

Check out the Interview

Check out the Acoustic Performance