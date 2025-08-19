Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Scotty McCreery’s New EP ‘Scooter & Friends’ Delights Fans with Bold Collaborations and Fresh Sound

Scotty McCreery just put out a fresh EP titled Scooter & Friends. The new tracks mix his sound with Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and Charlie Wilson. “I haven’t…

Kelly Shearing
Scotty McCreery performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Scotty McCreery just put out a fresh EP titled Scooter & Friends. The new tracks mix his sound with Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and Charlie Wilson.

"I haven't done a lot of collaborations before in my career, so I think it was just a bit unexpected, but so far the reaction's been great," McCreery said, per The Express.

This five-track collection breaks new ground. McCreery said, "I think it's kind of been a different project for me, so I don't think fans are quite expecting these sounds or these kind of songs."

"Bottle Rockets" stands out as the breakout hit. The track keeps climbing on country radio. McCreery dropped this EP right after his 2024 release Rise & Fall.

McCreery shared his thoughts on the quick turnaround: "Typically in my career, I do an album every two or three years, and that's kind of it. But we just put out Rise & Fall last year, which is my favorite full-length album I've ever done, but it just didn't feel like we were done in the writers' room. I kind of wanted to keep going."

The songwriting process sparked ideas for bringing in guest artists. "We did that and turned into an album where we're like, man, this would sound good as a collab and this would sound good as a duet, and just little by little it worked out that way."

Lee BriceScotty McCreery
Kelly ShearingWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024.
MusicTaylor Swift Song Lyrics: Ranking Her Most Savage Break-Up DigsMegan Zahnd
Russell Dickerson performs at the Let Freedom Sing! Music City 4th of July concert on July 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicRussell Dickerson Drops Title Track Before Fourth Album ReleaseKelly Shearing
Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJordan Davis Drops New Album ‘Learn The Hard Way’ and Launches Major 2025 TourKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect