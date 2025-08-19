Scotty McCreery’s New EP ‘Scooter & Friends’ Delights Fans with Bold Collaborations and Fresh Sound

Scotty McCreery just put out a fresh EP titled Scooter & Friends. The new tracks mix his sound with Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and Charlie Wilson.

"I haven't done a lot of collaborations before in my career, so I think it was just a bit unexpected, but so far the reaction's been great," McCreery said, per The Express.

This five-track collection breaks new ground. McCreery said, "I think it's kind of been a different project for me, so I don't think fans are quite expecting these sounds or these kind of songs."

"Bottle Rockets" stands out as the breakout hit. The track keeps climbing on country radio. McCreery dropped this EP right after his 2024 release Rise & Fall.

McCreery shared his thoughts on the quick turnaround: "Typically in my career, I do an album every two or three years, and that's kind of it. But we just put out Rise & Fall last year, which is my favorite full-length album I've ever done, but it just didn't feel like we were done in the writers' room. I kind of wanted to keep going."