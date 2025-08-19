Hillsborough County Kicks Off School Safety Program To Keep Students Safe While Walking

A new safety push has started near 100 Hillsborough County schools. Workers will add bike lanes, crosswalks, and other fixes to shield kids who walk to class. The changes will stretch up to two miles from each school.

"We've screened 100 schools in Hillsborough County, and we've ranked them for safety of kids walking to and from school," said Bob Campbell, Transportation Engineering Manager for Hillsborough County Public Works, to Tampa Bay 28.

The work splits into two phases. First come quick fixes: new signs, paint on roads, and warning lights. Next up are bigger tasks that need more planning, like raised walkways and traffic signals.

Staff will study how kids get to class and talk to schools, families, and police. Their goal? Spot ways to cut risks now while planning ahead for future needs.

The two-mile range matches state bus rules. Kids who live past that mark get bus rides. Some students between one and two miles away can catch special buses, too.

South Hillsborough's quick growth makes these fixes vital. "A lot of the older areas need to be retrofitted ... a lot of the communities we deal with have open drainage, no sidewalks. Kids have to walk in the road or on the side of the road," Campbell said.

Near three Gibsonton schools, mom Julie Pierre sees risks each day. "You have these busy adults speeding and racing to work, and then you have these kids trying not to be tardy to class," she said.

Pierre drives her child because walking feels too risky. "Why do you have the majority of your parents instead of allowing their children to cycle or walk to school, rearranging our schedules to commute our children? It's because it's dangerous," she said.

The end of school brings extra risks as cars flood the streets. "I see those children get out of school, and it's rush hour traffic. People are not obeying the lights, they are not yielding to pedestrians. And those pedestrians are children," Pierre said.

The county wants input from locals. "The most important information we can get are from parents and people who live in the neighborhood," Campbell said.