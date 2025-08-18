Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Little Big Town

Backstage Country
Be one of our lucky winners to secure a pair of tickets to see Little Big Town live on August 22, 2025 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Plus qualify for the Grand Prize of a VIP Backstage Tour.

Join Grammy-winning superstars Little Big Town for an unforgettable night under the stars at one of the biggest outdoor venues in Florida. You’ll groove to hits including “Pontoon,” “Girl Crush,” “Better Man,” and more of their signature four-part harmonies, all amplified across the open-air lawn

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/18-8/22/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Little Big Town at MidFL Amp on August 22, 2025
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Little Big Town
